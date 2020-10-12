Johnie Beatrice Hixson, age 90, of Ten Mile went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 11, 1930 in Ten Mile and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and loved being a mother and homemaker. As long as her health permitted she raised beautiful flowers and was an avid gardener. Mrs. Hixson treasured all time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her precious husband, Willie Hixson; several sisters and one brother.

SURVIVORS

Children Dwight & Donna Hixson of Athens

Doug & Pam Hixson of Kingston

Linda & Dan Moses of Riceville

Kaye Hixson of Kingston

8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren

Sisters-in-law Louise & Glenn Ballew of Midtown

Barbara & Billy Joe Guinn of Kingston

Opal Crabtree of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends

Private funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will follow at Edgemon Cemetery with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family extends a special thank you to Golden Touch and Staff for their loving care. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.