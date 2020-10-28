John Ellsworth Percy, age 92, passed October 26, 2020. John was born June 15, 1928, to Willard Henry Percy and Mary Frances McPeck Percy in Cleveland, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Jane Hill, and his son Dwight Vincent Percy. John leaves his wife, Jean, his love and his best friend. Also, daughter Patricia Dianne Warner (Jan), stepdaughter Linda Weaver, daughter in law Terrie Percy (Dwight), and several grandchildren.

John was a veteran of U.S. Navy during the Korean War, a graduate of University of Florida, Bachelor of Architecture. He retired from TVA with 30 years of service as an Architect. John enjoyed horses, boats, and airplanes. He spent his first 14 years in Sebring, Florida. He attended Castle Heights Military School, Miami High School, and Greeneville High School in Michigan. He graduated from Sebring High School, Sebring, Florida.

John is a Mason and is a Member of Tamiami Trail Lodge No. 262, Everglades, Florida, since 1953.

A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Garden on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00PM with the Pastor Billy Kurtz officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Related