John Ellsworth Percy, age 92

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

John Ellsworth Percy, age 92, passed October 26, 2020. John was born June 15, 1928, to Willard Henry Percy and Mary Frances McPeck Percy in Cleveland, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Jane Hill, and his son Dwight Vincent Percy. John leaves his wife, Jean, his love and his best friend.  Also, daughter Patricia Dianne Warner (Jan), stepdaughter Linda Weaver, daughter in law Terrie Percy (Dwight), and several grandchildren.
John was a veteran of U.S. Navy during the Korean War, a graduate of University of Florida, Bachelor of Architecture. He retired from TVA with 30 years of service as an Architect.  John enjoyed horses, boats, and airplanes. He spent his first 14 years in Sebring, Florida. He attended Castle Heights Military School, Miami High School, and Greeneville High School in Michigan. He graduated from Sebring High School, Sebring, Florida.
John is a Mason and is a Member of Tamiami Trail Lodge No. 262, Everglades, Florida, since 1953.
A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Garden on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00PM with the Pastor Billy Kurtz officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.