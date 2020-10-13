Jasmine Maria Flores age 9 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 205 Views

Jasmine Maria Flores age 9 of Rocky Top, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Jasmine was born on February 20, 2011 in Oak Ridge, TN and attended 3rd grade at Lake City Elementary School. She loved school, her teachers, and friends. Jasmine enjoyed arts and crafts and wanted to be an artist when she grew up. She always had a smile on her face and lit up every room she was in. Jasmine was preceded in death by her great grandparents Bill and Shelby Gilliam. She is survived by 

Mother – Shelby Flores

Father – Raul Flores

Step Father – Nick Strickland

Brother(s) – Carlos Flores and Ronnie Jowers III

Sister – Lilliona Strickland

Aunt – Serria Rowley

Grandmother – Phyllis Longmire

Grandfather – James Rowley

Great Aunt – Christine Scriver

Step Grandfather – Michael Longmire

Step Grandparents – Bill and Kathy Strickland

Receiving friends will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Pastor Roger Leach will officiate the funeral service following the visitation at 8:00pm.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William “Curt” McGuff, age 64

William “Curt” McGuff, age 64, died at his home on July 27, 2020. He was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.