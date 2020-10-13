Jasmine Maria Flores age 9 of Rocky Top, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Jasmine was born on February 20, 2011 in Oak Ridge, TN and attended 3rd grade at Lake City Elementary School. She loved school, her teachers, and friends. Jasmine enjoyed arts and crafts and wanted to be an artist when she grew up. She always had a smile on her face and lit up every room she was in. Jasmine was preceded in death by her great grandparents Bill and Shelby Gilliam. She is survived by

Mother – Shelby Flores

Father – Raul Flores

Step Father – Nick Strickland

Brother(s) – Carlos Flores and Ronnie Jowers III

Sister – Lilliona Strickland

Aunt – Serria Rowley

Grandmother – Phyllis Longmire

Grandfather – James Rowley

Great Aunt – Christine Scriver

Step Grandfather – Michael Longmire

Step Grandparents – Bill and Kathy Strickland

Receiving friends will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Pastor Roger Leach will officiate the funeral service following the visitation at 8:00pm.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.