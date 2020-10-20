James Dishman, age 97 of Clinton passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
James Dishman, age 97 of Clinton
James Dishman, age 97 of Clinton passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.