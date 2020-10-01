Human remains discovered in Campbell

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI and TWRA are all investigating after human remains were found Tuesday night behind a home in Campbell County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the remains were found behind a home on North Highway 25W in the Morley area. Deputies were called to a home in the area for a welfare check when a deceased individual was discovered. The CCSO says that about three weeks ago, a missing person report was filed on an individual from the area, but added that it is not certain if the remains are those of the missing person.

According to initial reports from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a black bear was found scavenging on the body in a wooded area behind the residence. However, Wednesday night, officials said they no longer believed the remains had been scavenged by a bear.

TWRA says that while there were no signs of a bear, they did set a trap just in case, and believe another sort of animal was involved.

The victim’s body has been taken for an autopsy and the incident remains under investigation by TWRA, TBI, and CCSO.