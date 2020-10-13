HSFB Week 8 polls released

The AP high school football polls for Week 8 were released on Monday.

Locally, Anderson County continues to be ranked #8 in Class 4A, while Elizabethton maintains its grip on the top spot.

In Class 1A, Coalfield moved up one spot to #3 and received a first-place vote in the poll.

In Class 6A, Oakland remains atop the polls, with Maryville at #2, and Dobyns-Bennett at #3.

Class 5A did not see a lot of movement. West remains #1 after their win over Powell last week, while the Panthers—despite that loss—are still ranked second. Central is #3, with Central unchanged at #3, Rhea County at #6 and South-Doyle at #7.

In Class 3A, Alcoa stayed at #1, where they have been all season, Loudon remains at #4 and Kingston—which hosts Alcoa Friday—is #8.

In Class 2A, Meigs County—who was on Clinton’s original 2020 schedule—remains ranked second.