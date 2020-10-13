HSFB Week 8 polls released

Jim Harris 55 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

The AP high school football polls for Week 8 were released on Monday.

Locally, Anderson County continues to be ranked #8 in Class 4A, while Elizabethton maintains its grip on the top spot.

In Class 1A, Coalfield moved up one spot to #3 and received a first-place vote in the poll.

In Class 6A, Oakland remains atop the polls, with Maryville at #2, and Dobyns-Bennett at #3.

Class 5A did not see a lot of movement. West remains #1 after their win over Powell last week, while the Panthers—despite that loss—are still ranked second. Central is #3, with Central unchanged at #3, Rhea County at #6 and South-Doyle at #7.

In Class 3A, Alcoa stayed at #1, where they have been all season, Loudon remains at #4 and Kingston—which hosts Alcoa Friday—is #8.

In Class 2A, Meigs County—who was on Clinton’s original 2020 schedule—remains ranked second.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

SPHL announces shortened 2020-21 season with fewer teams

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that the upcoming 2020-2021 regular season will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.