HSFB polls released on Monday, area teams getting lots of votes

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

The Associated Press high school football polls dropped on Monday. Here is how area teams shape up heading into Week 10.

In Class 6A, perennial power Maryville remains at #2, behind Oakland, with Dobyns-Bennett lurking at #3.

Class 5A continues to be dominated by East Tennessee teams, with West still at #1 and Powell still at #2. Rhea County moved up one spot to #5, South-Doyle moved up one spot to #6 and Central fell four spots to #7 after suffering its second loss of the season last week to rival Halls.

Elizabethton remains perched atop the 4A poll, where Anderson County has been stuck at #8 for several weeks. The Mavericks host 9th-ranked East Hamilton Friday on WQLA with a Region championship likely on the line.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains at #1 and Loudon moved up one spot to #3. Gatlinburg-Pittman entered the top 10 at #10 and Kingston fell out of the top 10 after losing at home to Alcoa last week. The Yellow Jackets are #11 as the only other 4A team to receive a significant share of votes.

In Class 2A, Meigs County continues to run at #2, and in Class 1A, Coalfield moved up one spot to #2 in the state.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Briscoe dominates and secures spot in Championship 4

(NASCAR.com) Chase Briscoe led a dominant 159 of 200 laps to win his record ninth …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.