HSFB polls released on Monday, area teams getting lots of votes

The Associated Press high school football polls dropped on Monday. Here is how area teams shape up heading into Week 10.

In Class 6A, perennial power Maryville remains at #2, behind Oakland, with Dobyns-Bennett lurking at #3.

Class 5A continues to be dominated by East Tennessee teams, with West still at #1 and Powell still at #2. Rhea County moved up one spot to #5, South-Doyle moved up one spot to #6 and Central fell four spots to #7 after suffering its second loss of the season last week to rival Halls.

Elizabethton remains perched atop the 4A poll, where Anderson County has been stuck at #8 for several weeks. The Mavericks host 9th-ranked East Hamilton Friday on WQLA with a Region championship likely on the line.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains at #1 and Loudon moved up one spot to #3. Gatlinburg-Pittman entered the top 10 at #10 and Kingston fell out of the top 10 after losing at home to Alcoa last week. The Yellow Jackets are #11 as the only other 4A team to receive a significant share of votes.

In Class 2A, Meigs County continues to run at #2, and in Class 1A, Coalfield moved up one spot to #2 in the state.