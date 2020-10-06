HSFB polls released following Week 7

The AP high school football polls for Week 7 were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton is still #1, as they have been all season, while Anderson County remains in eighth place despite two straight blowout wins on the road. The Mavericks have this week off, and if they can handle their business against Chattanooga Central on October 16th, it will set up an October 23rd showdown between the Mavs and #5 East Hamilton that will likely decide the Region 2-4A regular season championship.

In Class 1A, Coalfield remains locked in at #4.

In Class 6A, Oakland continues to hold the top spot over second-ranked Maryville and #3 Dobyns-Bennett. Farragut is tied for 9th to round out the top 10.

In Class 5A, West remains #1 after its win at Clinton last week, and will host #2 Powell Thursday in a game likely to decide the Region 3-5A regular season champion. Defending state champs Central are #3, with Rhea County ranked sixth, South-Doyle 7th, and Carter 9th.

Alcoa continues to be ranked #1 in Class 3A, with Loudon holding at #4 and Kingston hanging around at #8.

Meigs County is ranked #2 in Class 2A.