HSFB: Dragons remain winless; rest of Week 8 scores, Week 9 schedules

Friday, the Clinton Dragons traveled to Knoxville in search of their first win of the 2020 season, but fell to the Fulton Falcons, 24-6.

The loss ended the Dragons’ playoff chances heading into their scheduled bye week.

The two teams combined for 22 penalties for 240 yards.

ELSEWHERE: Wartburg 46 Jellico 30…Oliver Springs 41 Sunbright 7…Midway 27 Harriman 20…Kingston 24 Scott 20…South-Doyle 21 Halls 14…Central 14 Carter 6…Gibbs 49 Lenoir City 14…Dobyns-Bennett 56 Farragut 35…Bearden 33 Jefferson County 24.

Clinton box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton.     0-  0-0-6—  6  

Fulton.      3-14-7-0—24  

Scoring 

Fulton—FG Joseph Mojica 32, 2:49, 1st 

Fulton—De’Rondre Peebles 19 pass from Tommy Sweat (Mojica kick), 8:03, 2nd 

Fulton—Cameron Stokes recovered fumble in end zone (Mojica kick), 3:09, 2nd 

Fulton—Mac McCovery 1 run (Mojica kick), 0:06.0, 3rd 

Clinton—Jacquez Johnson 1 run (kick failed), 0:04.9, 4th 

Team stats 

First downs: Clinton 14, Fulton 17 

Rushes-yards: Clinton 26-25, Fulton 34-182 

Passing yards: Clinton 170, Fulton 151 

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 17-30-2, Fulton 13-25-1 

Total plays-yards: Clinton 56-195, Fulton 59-333 

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-21.5, Fulton 2-25.5 

Return yardage: Clinton 136, Fulton 33 

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 5-30, Fulton 0-0 

Penalties-yards: Clinton 9-90, Fulton 13-150 

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-0, Fulton 2-0 

Time of possession: Clinton 21:23, Fulton 26:37 

Time of game: 2 hours, 37 minutes 

Individual stats 

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Joshuah Keith 13-38, Johnson 5-16 (TD), Darrion Woodruff 7-minus 9, Team 1-minus 20; Fulton: Daveon Shenault 18-122, McCovery 12-47 (TD), Sweat 3-15, Stokes 0-0 (TD), Team 1-minus 2

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 17-30-2 170; Fulton: Sweat 13-25-1 151 (TD) 

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Kendall Lucus 5-47, Johnson 4-38, Jeremiah Blauvelt 3-44, Nate Murphy 2-15, Andy King 1-12, Wesley Phillips 1-10, Braylon Taylor 1-4; Fulton: Raysean Jackson 6-66, Wousamy Bates 3-41, Peebles 2-32 (TD), Shenault 2-12 

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Nikoli Cronin 4-86-21.5; Fulton: Jayden Jenkins 2-51-25.5 

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Johnson 3-60, A. King 2-41; Fulton: Peebles 1-20 

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Fulton: Shenault 1-2

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 1-35; Fulton: Sweat 2-11

Fumble recoveries…(none for either team)

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Fulton: Keenan Vaughn 2-15, Seth Vaughn 1-6, Bill Anderson 1-5, Stokes 1-4

THIS WEEK: (THURSDAY) Halls at Central…Scott at Northview Academy…Austin-East at Pigeon Forge…Chattanooga Baylor at Catholic…(FRIDAY) Chattanooga Central at Anderson County (WQLA & WYSH)…Mt. Juliet at Oak Ridge…Oakdale at Oliver Springs…Campbell County at Fulton…Cloudland at Jellico…Heritage at Karns…Wartburg at Rockwood…Alcoa at Kingston…Harriman at Greenback…Jefferson County at Hardin Valley…Farragut at Bearden.

