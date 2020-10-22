Harriman trunk-or-treat switches to drive-thru

The City of Harriman’s third annual Trunk or Treat event will now be in a drive-through format.

The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and posted a map guiding people through the event’s route, which you can see on our website.

It is being held on Thursday, October 29th along Roane Street, Devonia Street, Walden Street, Morgan Street, Trenton Street, Clinton Street and Cumberland Street.

There will be entrances to the event at Carter Street and another entrance to the event on Crescent Street. The route will end at the intersection of Trenton Street and Crescent Street.

Roads will close at 4 pm that day so that vendors will have time to set up, before the event starts at 5. It is scheduled to conclude at 8 pm.

First Christian Church of Harriman will be hosting a drive thru Halloween Treat Bag hand out from 5-7 pm on Friday, October 30th, at 324 Morgan Avenue in Harriman.(or until candy is gone)

If you know of any municipal Halloween celebrations, or trunk or treat events organized by churches, civic organizations and others in Anderson, Campbell, Roane or Morgan counties, please let me know about them by emailing the details to [email protected].

As we learn of more Halloween events, we will pass them along to you on the air and online.