GSMNP invites you to ‘Fall into Volunteerism with Smokies Service Days!’

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to “Fall into Volunteerism with Smokies Service Days!” Park staff will lead several single-day volunteer opportunities across the park on Saturdays beginning October 24 through November 21. Each experience provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to help care for park campgrounds, historic buildings, and natural resources.

This volunteer program helps complete much needed work across the park and is ideal for families, visitors, students, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules, and individuals seeking to fulfill community service requirements. Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages and skills, though some may have age restrictions. Volunteer projects will last for approximately two to four hours on Saturdays mornings.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should bring water, snacks, and a bagged lunch. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the number of volunteers for each project is limited.

To register, please email Project Coordinator, Madison Ficca at [email protected] prior to the scheduled event date. Please put “SSD Registration” in the subject line. Opportunities are offered on the following dates:

2020 Fall Smokies Service Days Schedule

October 24: Green Thumb Gardening

Oconaluftee Visitor Center (NC)

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 15+

October 31: “The Deep Creep” Litter Clean-Up

Deep Creek Picnic Area (NC)

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

All Ages Welcome

November 7: Historic Landscape Management in Daisy Town

Elkmont (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 15+

November 14: Vegetation Management at Historic Voorheis Estate

Twin Creeks Science Center (TN)

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ages 12+

November 21: Campground Clean-Up

Smokemont Campground (NC)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ages 10+