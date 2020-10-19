GROTS: Moffitt grabs first win of season at opportune time

(NASCAR.com) After four runner-up finishes on the season, former NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series champion Brett Moffitt earned his first victory of 2020 in the Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway Saturday evening. And while that first win came 20 races into the season, it was particularly impactful — officially landing Moffitt in the Championship 4 that will compete for the series title Nov. 6 in Phoenix.

Moffitt, 28, held off his GMS Racing Chevrolet teammate Sheldon Creed by a mere .111-seconds for the overtime victory. The race went into extra laps just after Moffitt took the lead from another teammate and fellow playoff driver Zane Smith on Lap 132 of the scheduled 134-lap race.

The two made contact while racing side-by-side and Smith spun out, recovering to finish 11th with seven laps of overtime.

Austin Hill rallied from a mid-race setback to finish third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith. Rookie Christian Eckes, Timothy Peters, reigning series champion Matt Crafton, rookie Derek Kraus and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top 10.

Hailee Deegan finished 16th — the best-ever showing for a female driver in her Truck Series debut.

With the victory, Moffitt, the 2018 Gander Trucks champion, earns his shot at a second title in the Phoenix season finale. Creed‘s runner-up effort gave him the points lead by seven points over the regular-season champion Hill. Smith‘s impressive recovery from the late-race spin kept him ranked fourth with a seven-point edge over Enfinger. Crafton is ranked sixth, followed by Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum, who both had troubles on Saturday.

