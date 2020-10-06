Grant allows RSCC to offer COVID cleaning class at no charge

According to Roane State Community College, a recently-awarded Tennessee Community CARES grant has enabled the school to provide free classes that will help train workers to properly clean and prepare facilities for public use during the pandemic. The course, titled “Environmental Infection Protection,” is scheduled to begin its first session on Thursday, October 8. Registration is still available, according to a press release from the school.

Last month, the Roane State Foundation announced that it had received a $75,000 grant, funds from which will be used to assist students impacted by COVID-19 as well as to provide training for local small businesses, entrepreneurs and contractors to help them build up their businesses. The project is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Human Services through the TN Community CARES Program.

The college’s Workforce Development Department has made additional sessions of the COVID-19 cleaning course available beginning October 20 and 29. There is currently no fee to register thanks to the recent grant, but seats are limited and may fill up quickly.

According to Roane State, the class is being offered in an online, self-paced format. Participants have two weeks to complete the course material. Topics will include personal hygiene, personal protection equipment (PPE), how the illness spreads, and the differences between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

Those interested in signing up for the course can visit www.roanestate.edu/workforce and look for the classes listed under the “TN Community CARES Grant Programs” heading.

Additional information on free courses provided by the grant can be found online at www.roanestate.edu/ccg.