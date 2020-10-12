Geneva Whitaker Rutherford, age 105, of Clinton died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Morning Pointe of Clinton.

A resident of Clinton and member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church since 1954. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Whitaker. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College, 1935 and Lincoln Memorial University, 1937. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame at both colleges. She was a teacher of math at Clinton High School, retiring after 29 years. Geneva, was also a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Rutherford; sisters, Grace Barnett, Pearl McCamish, and Frankie Holloway; brother, William Whitaker.

She is survived by daughters, Joyce & Clint McClure of Merritt Island, FL, Helen Forrester & husband Danny of Powell; 5 grandchildren, Darin Craig, Misty Massengill, Sherry Sander, Ginger Ramsey, and Leigh Ann Warwick; 11 great grandchildren, Jordan, Chandler, Kendall, Sarah Bouldin, Lillian Smith, Aaron Sander, Mac Massengill, Victoria and Liam Ramsey, Ella and Ava Craig.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Geneva’s funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel Rev. Michelle Brock officiating. Her graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 252 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 or Caris Hospice, 10651 Coward Mill Road, 2 nd Floor, Knoxville, TN 37931. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related