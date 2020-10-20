Gary Luther Adkins “Donnie,” age 63

Born June 11, 1957 to Virgle Luther Adkins and Girlie Mae Seiber. Donnie went home to be with the lord October 18, 2020, peacefully with family by his bedside. Donnie is Survived by: daughters, Jenny Adkins-Farr and husband Jimmy of Oliver Springs, Melissa Adkins of Lake City, Cristy Adkins-Hernandez and husband Hilde of Farragut. Brothers Danny “Boo” Adkins of Lake City, Steve Adkins and wife Judy of Oliver Springs. Sisters Diane Cooper and husband Michael of Oliver Springs, and Donna Lively of Oliver Springs. Grandchildren Christopher Aslinger and wife Mattie, Danielle Aslinger, Tyler Aslinger, Jamon Adkins, Alyssa Adkins, Lexie York, Darren Cook, Brooklyn York, and Zoey Hatfield. Nephew Jason, special friend Judy Ray, and his four-legged son Jethro. Proceeded in Death by: Father Virgle Luther Adkins, Mother Girlie Mae Seiber, and Niece Mandy Michelle Jackson. He was raised in Windrock where he later resided. Donnie worked in the coal mines in his younger days and later on worked in Excavating. He was a member of Union Valley Church. Donnie spent his early years Building and racing dirt cars, then it moved to drag cars. Once he no longer could handle the racing, he turned to motorcycles. Riding was a passion of his and he was always so happy to be doing it. He not only rode, but he enjoyed building them as well. Along with riding, he enjoyed fishing, camping, all of his animals, and spending a lot of his time with friends and family. The one thing he enjoyed the most was hanging around his pride and joy, his four-legged son Jethro.

As the family, we would like to say thank you to everyone who called, messaged, came to visit, and prayed. We appreciate everything everyone did. Donnie knew where he was going and was ready. He went with loved one’s hand in hand and couldn’t have left this world in a better way.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the funeral home.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with the funeral to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Morgan and Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Windrock. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Adkins family.