Future of Oak Ridge downtown the focus of next ‘World Wide Wednesdays’

Oak Ridge Public Library’s World Wise Wednesdays presents “Re-Imagine Oak Ridge: Redefining the Vision for Downtown Oak Ridge” which will be held by Community Development Director Wayne Blasius this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m., join Blasius for a presentation on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to define Oak Ridge’s downtown in a way that honors the City’s past and enables an equally extraordinary future. He will share the vision and concepts for transforming the Wilson Street Corridor into an urban-style downtown.

To register for the online webinar, click here or visit ORPL.org.

World Wise Wednesdays is sponsored by the Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.