Fulton suspends last two weeks of regular season due to COVID concerns

Fulton High School in Knoxville announced Monday that it will be suspending football operations for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
With the pause, the Falcons next two games, this Friday against West and next Friday against Oak Ridge, have been canceled.
West wasted no time in finding a replacement opponent, as Catholic had an open date, and will now travel to face the Rebels this Friday.
Fulton is 3-1 in Region 3-5A and, if all goes as scheduled, look to be safely in the postseason, which begins on November 6th.