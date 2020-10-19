Fistfight breaks out at scene of Claxton fire

According to an Anderson County Sheriff’s Department incident report, three men were arrested Thursday night after a fistfight broke out at the scene of a fire in Claxton.

According to the report filed by Deputy Caleb Laxton, emergency crews were called to the scene of a residential fire at a mobile home on Earl Lane shortly after 10 pm. When the deputy arrived, he reported seeing black smoke billowing from the top of the home, and that Claxton firefighters were already on-scene and actively working to extinguish the blaze.

The residents told Laxton that they were not sure what had started the fire, only that the female said that she had been watching TV in the the bedroom when one of the wall outlets started smoking, at which point she called 911 and got out.

While this was going on, a large crowd of people had gathered nearby, and while Laxton yelled at them to get back for their own safety, noticed a man later identified as Kenneth Large—one of the residents of the burning home—was fighting with another man, identified as Michael Darmon, in the middle of the road. While that fight was going on, the third resident of the home, identified as Jeremiah Buhl, was taking off his shirt and squaring up to fight someone.

Laxton seprated the initial combatants, and ordered each of them to walk in separate directions, but Large then reportedly charged past the deputy and tried to restart the fisticuffs.

A second deputy, who had arrived as backup, tried to place Large into custody, but the man allegedly resisted having the cuffs placed on him, and was taken to the ground.

Kenneth Large, Jeremiah Buhl and Michael Darmon were all arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and with failing to disperse in the proximity of a fire.

Fire crews told Deputy Laxton that the fire was not suspicious in any way. No one was injured in the incident.