Fewer than 10K Tennesseeans applied for unemployment last week

The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in Tennessee dipped under 10,000 for the third time in the last four weeks, according to information released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
For the week ending Saturday, October 17th, 9873 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, down from the previous week’s 10,145. The number of continuing claims paid last week also dipped, falling by around 13,000 to 77,740, which is the lowest number of such claims reported since March 28th.
In Anderson County, 110 people filed for unemployment last wee, with 672 continuing claims reported. Campbell County saw 45 people apply for benefits last week, and 298 contiunuing claims paid. In Morgan County, only 32 first-time applications were filed last week, with 116 continuing claims. 53 people applied for unemployment assistance last week in Roane County, where 466 continuing claims were paid.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|New Claims Since March 15
|891,598