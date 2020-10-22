Fewer than 10K Tennesseeans applied for unemployment last week

The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in Tennessee dipped under 10,000 for the third time in the last four weeks, according to information released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

For the week ending Saturday, October 17th, 9873 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, down from the previous week’s 10,145. The number of continuing claims paid last week also dipped, falling by around 13,000 to 77,740, which is the lowest number of such claims reported since March 28th.

In Anderson County, 110 people filed for unemployment last wee, with 672 continuing claims reported. Campbell County saw 45 people apply for benefits last week, and 298 contiunuing claims paid. In Morgan County, only 32 first-time applications were filed last week, with 116 continuing claims. 53 people applied for unemployment assistance last week in Roane County, where 466 continuing claims were paid.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
New Claims Since March 15891,598 
Source: TDLWD

