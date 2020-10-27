Eunice Ann Duncan, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Eunice was born September 8, 1938 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rev. Willard Maupin and Mae Barnes Maupin. Eunice was of the Baptist Faith. She loved taking care of children, bingo, the beach, Elvis and she especially loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Eunice is preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Duncan, brothers: John and Willard Maupin, and sisters: Pat Powers, Dean Hembree, Delores Poore, and Phyllis Maupin.

Survivors:

Daughters Pam Weaver of Oak Ridge

Becky West and Scotty of Lake City

Donna Lay of Lake City

Brothers Gary Maupin and Pat of Kingston

Otis Maupin and Diane of Lake City

Sister Marilyn McIntyre of Tipp City, Ohio

Grandchildren Alex Weaver

Hannah Weaver

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating with a graveside service to follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.