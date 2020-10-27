Eunice Ann Duncan, age 82 of Lake City

Eunice Ann Duncan, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Eunice was born September 8, 1938 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rev. Willard Maupin and Mae Barnes Maupin. Eunice was of the Baptist Faith. She loved taking care of children, bingo, the beach, Elvis and she especially loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Eunice is preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Duncan, brothers: John and Willard Maupin, and sisters: Pat Powers, Dean Hembree, Delores Poore, and Phyllis Maupin.

Survivors:

Daughters           Pam Weaver of Oak Ridge

                                Becky West and Scotty of Lake City

                                Donna Lay of Lake City

Brothers              Gary Maupin and Pat of Kingston

                                Otis Maupin and Diane of Lake City

Sister                     Marilyn McIntyre of Tipp City, Ohio

Grandchildren   Alex Weaver

                                Hannah Weaver

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating with a graveside service to follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in  Lake City, Tennessee.

