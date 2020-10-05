Emily Margarete Cagle, age 90 of Powell passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton. Emily was born March 30, 1930 in Germany to the late Georg and Emily Alt. Throughout her life Emily loved shopping, working with flowers and flower arrangements, and cooking especially German foods. Emily will be remembered as a kind loving person that lived life to its fullest! In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Rudi Walter; sister, Katrina Otto.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Leon Cagle of Powell; daughters, Yvonne Disler & husband John of Farragut, Denise VanDusseldorp & husband Marty of Susanville, CA; grandchildren, John Disler, Jr. & wife Kimberly and Marika Smirl; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery in Powell, TN and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

