Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her residence on October 22, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Frattersville Baptist church. She was born to the late Salamon and Pearl Poore Foust. Edna is preceded in death by her parents and Husband Bill Sprouse. She is survived by:

Sons Willard Sprouse Sr. Clinton, TN

Jerry Sprouse & Kathy

Daughters Bernice Phillips & Troy

Carlette Hall

Phyllis Hart “Janie” & Steve

Suzette “Sue” Salisbury & David

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel

Funeral Service: 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Interment: 2:00PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee