Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her residence on October 22, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Frattersville Baptist church. She was born to the late Salamon and Pearl Poore Foust. Edna is preceded in death by her parents and Husband Bill Sprouse. She is survived by:

Sons                   Willard Sprouse Sr.          Clinton, TN

                           Jerry Sprouse &  Kathy

Daughters           Bernice Phillips & Troy 

                            Carlette Hall

                            Phyllis Hart “Janie” & Steve

                            Suzette “Sue” Salisbury & David

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel

Funeral Service: 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel  

Interment: 2:00PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Betty Ann Onbey Massingale, age 73 of Clinton

Betty Ann Onbey Massingale, age 73 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.