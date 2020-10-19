Early Voting continues at record-setting pace across TN

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, October 29th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

As of Saturday’s close of the polls in Anderson County, a total of 8926 had already cast ballots. Statewide, after the second day of early voting concluded on Thursday, (Oct. 15th) Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said that 453,858 people had voted, which is over 10% of the state’s registered voters.

Anderson County residents can vote early at the Anderson County Fair Association Building at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center (a.k.a. The Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office on the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Early voting hours in Anderson County will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. For information on casting a ballot in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.

2362 people have already voted in Campbell County. In Campbell County, early voting is being held at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro (129 Church Alley) Mondays through Thursdays from 9am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also vote at the Jellico Municipal Building (410 S. Main Street) Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. For more, visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, you can vote at the Harriman Community Center (631 Clinch St.), the Kingston Community Center (201 Patton Ferry Rd.) or the Rockwood Community Center (710 N. Chamberlain Ave.), as well as at First Christian Church at 100 Gum Hollow Rd. in Oak Ridge. Early voting hours in Roane County will be weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

For information on voting in Roane County, visit https://roaneelections.com/