Early voting begins Wednesday, so get out and vote!

As we have been reminding you, early voting for the November 3rd election begins on Wednesday, October 14th in the state of Tennessee and will continue with hours Mondays through Saturdays through Thursday, October 29th.

Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait time, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evenings and Saturdays, along with multiple polling locations in many counties.

In Anderson County, there are once again three early voting sites. They include the Anderson County Fair Association Building at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center (a.k.a. The Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office on the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Early voting hours in Anderson County will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

We have more on the ballot Anderson Coutny voters will see on our website.

For information on casting a ballot in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, early voting will be held at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro (129 Church Alley) Mondays through Thursdays from 9am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also vote at the Jellico Municipal Building (410 S. Main Street) Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Campbell County voters have two Congressional races to vote in, as some will cast ballots in District 3, where Chuck Fleischmann faces a challenge from Democrat Meg Gorman and a pair of independent candidates, and in District 2, where incumbent Congressman Tim Burchett faces Democrat Renee Hoyos and and an independent candidate. Ken Yager is unopposed for his seat in the State Senate and District 36 State Representative Dennis Powers faces a challenge from Democrat C.J. Mitchell.

At the local level in Campbell County, there is one uncontested race to complete a term representing District 2 on the School Board. In Caryville, Mayor Bobby Stooksbury is unchallenged as are incumbent Aldermen Patrick Pebley, Eric Jones and Lloyd Lawson. Jellico voters will decide if they want to allow package liquor sales in their city. In LaFollette, Mayor Mike Stanfield is unopposed and there are nine candidates for two seats on the City Council. Incumbents Bill Archer and Lonnie Wilson are joined on the ballot by Joe Bolinger, Keith Cordell, Mike Evans, Phillip Farmer, Handford Hatmaker, Wayne Kitts and Sonya Lee.

For more, visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, you can vote at the Harriman Community Center (631 Clinch St.), the Kingston Community Center (201 Patton Ferry Rd.) or the Rockwood Community Center (710 N. Chamberlain Ave.), as well as at First Christian Church at 100 Gum Hollow Rd. in Oak Ridge. Early voting hours in Roane County will be weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Roane County, voters will cast ballots in the races for Fleischmann’s seat in the House as well as in the unconetsted race for Yager’s seat in the State Senate. Kent Calfee is unopposed for re-election to the State House of Representatives in District 32, while Ron Travis faces a challenge from Dean Sparks in District 31.

In Kingston, there are three unopposed incumbents running for seats on the City Council (Tony Brown, Tara Stockton and Stephanie Wright). Some voters in Roane County will also have a say in the race for Oak Ridge City Council, City Judge and School Board. In Rockwood, voters will select three Council members from a field that includes incumbent Mike Fuller and five others—Peggy Evans, Clarence Glen Gabriel, Edward Greif, Allan Thompson and April Foust Wilson.

For information on voting in Roane County, visit https://roaneelections.com/.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27th.