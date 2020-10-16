CORED, TVA partner to help ADFAC

(CORED press release) The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department has announced that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award an additional $10,000 to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The funds will be used to help meet the essential needs of the residents of Oak Ridge, including rent, housing and utilities. This donation is in addition to the $10,000 that was donated to ADFAC back in April.

“These funds have been able to assist more than 160 households in Oak Ridge since March, with much needed assistance paying for utilities and rent,” said Oak Ridge Electric Director Jack Suggs. “We are very grateful for this opportunity and hope it reduces the potential for things like utility termination and eviction.”

ADFAC has operated under the motto of “neighbors helping neighbors” for more than 33 years. That motto has never been more appropriate than now as our community faces the effects of COVID-19.

“With these funds, we have been able to help Oak Ridge families pay utility bills and rent after furloughs and missed work due to coronavirus-related quarantines,” said ADFAC Executive Director Annie Cacheiro. “This partnership is important to our community. Whether loss of employment or illness – COVID-19 has affected many people living near the poverty line.”

Funding from the City of Oak Ridge will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.

For additional information about the City of Oak Ridge, see www.OakRidgeTN.gov. For assistance, the ADFAC Client Application can be found at www.ADFAC.org. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected]. ADFAC can be reached at (865) 483-6028. For additional information about TVA, see www.TVA.gov.