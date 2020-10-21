Colette J. Smith, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Victorian Square in Rockwood. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Helen and Joseph Lula, Colette graduated from McKenzie High School. After graduation she joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Maryland before getting married. She retired from K-25 in 1985. Mom was a good mother to seven children. She did her best raising us under difficult conditions to give us the best life she could. She instilled strong values and morals into all of us. She was a disciplinarian but a loving mother. She was a regular at sporting events as we were growing up, rarely missing a single one. She was the cheerleader heard by all. She could always be counted on to be a room mom, or sending in goodies for parties. She was always volunteering for something. She was known to make homemade lollipops and held memorable Easter egg hunts for her grandchildren every year. Mom loved gardening and squirrels, and when she was healthy you could find her planting the newest flower she had ordered, or nursing a baby squirrel back to health. Mom had a great sense of humor, loved crossword puzzles, and making authentic food from her Polish heritage. She will be missed by all of us so much, but we feel comforted knowing she is in Gods garden surrounded by the most beautiful flowers for eternity. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Helen Lula; granddaughter, Mandy Danielle Smith.

SURVIVORS

Children Debbie (Doug) Plemons of Kingston

Shelley (Dan) Knight of Union, KY

Lauren (Larry) Poole of Kingston

Ron (Tafonda) Smith of Crossville

Rick (Debbie) Smith of Kingston

Diane (Brad Goss) Smith of Harriman

Mark (Conya) Smith of Murfreesboro

18 Grandchildren, 24 Great-grandchildren

Brother Jerome (Sara) Lula of Westland, MI

Sister Rosalie Marsheski of Westland, MI

Per Colette’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local elementary school’s reading program. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.