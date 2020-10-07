Clinton Public Works fall leaf collection schedule announced

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

The Clinton Public Works Department has announced its 2020 Leaf Collection Schedule.

The city is zoned into four service areas, with each area receiving three leaf collections. The collection dates are approximately one month apart. In order for collections to be made, leaves must be at the curbside before 7 am on the scheduled Monday collection date. Leaf collection for your neighborhood will begin on the Monday shown, but it may take our crews several days to reach your individual street. Collections dates for individual streets can be found on the city’s website, clintontn.net.

If you want to have leaves removed on dates other than what is shown on the schedule, you should bag them and place them at the curbside with your household garbage for Waste Connections to collect. Waste Connections will collect a total of the equivalent of four 32 gallon containers from each household, whether leaves, household trash, or a combination.

Your leaves should be piled near the curb or ditch line, on your property, and no closer, according to the city’s announcement. When leaves are placed in the street and in ditches, rain carries them into our storm water drains and catch basins, adding to drainage and flooding problems. Leaves placed in the street obstruct traffic, and leaves placed on sidewalks create a hazard for pedestrians.

It is a violation of Clinton City Ordinances 16-106 and 16-107 to place leaves in the street or in drainage curb/gutters and ditches. Officials have asked the Codes Enforcement department to help enforce these ordinances. If your leaves are left in violation of the ordinances, they will not be collected until a correction is made through Codes Enforcement. Your cooperation with this ongoing problem is needed and will be greatly appreciated.

If you have questions or concerns, please call Dwayne Wilkerson at 457-6495 or e-mail to [email protected].

Also, the city asks that you please not combine brush with leaves, as these are separate operations and our equipment will not be able to collect them both from the same pile.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State to begin air-drop of rabies vaccine to raccoons

(TDH) The Tennessee Department of Health and the United States Department of Agriculture are partnering …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.