Clinton Library to enter Phase 2 of reopening plan

The Clinton Public Library has announced that, effective November 2nd, it will be moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

In Phase two, the library will be open to 20 patrons at a time, and masks will be required inside the building. Four public computers will be available with no time extensions available on their use, and printing & faxing services will be available.

The popular, contact-free and convenient Curbside Service will remain available indefinitely, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

There will be physical changes inside the Library as well. To comply with CDC-recommended guidelines, sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk and aisles have been marked with one way directional arrows.

Hand sanitizer will be available for patrons and staff at all times.

During Phase 2, all returns of library material should be placed in the book drop before enteringso that those items can be quarantined and disinfected before being placed back into circulation.

All seating, except for the computer area has been removed from public areas, but the public restrooms will be available.

Phase 2 also brings changes to the return policy and a return to normal overdue fines. Beginning November 2nd, thecheck-out periods will return to normal (one week for DVDs and hotspots, two weeks for all other items). Fines will begin to accrue on accounts for any late materials.

Patrons with wifi hotspots should turn them in by close on November 2nd. Any patron with a hotspot not turned in by Nov. 2nd will see late fees begin to accrue on their account.

For more information on our Phases and COVID procedures, you can visit the library’s website at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/covid19-preparedness/.

In addition, the Clinton Public Library is looking for a bright, energetic individual to fill our open Library Assistant I position. This position is part time, with an expectation of 25 hours per week. Pay is $9.69 an hour.

Applications will be taken until November 1st. For a complete job description, please visit http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/job-openings/, or apply directly at https://www.anderson-county.com/humanresources/current-job-openings/.