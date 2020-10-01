Clinton City Schools’ reopening plan to be shared nationally

Officials with the Clinton City Schools said Wednesday that they “were humbled and honored” to participate in a United States Department of Education Virtual Showcase of CCS’s reopening of schools. They will be taking some aspects of the system’s reopening plan and sharing it with districts around the nation that have not yet returned to the classroom.

There have been only two positive COVID-19 cases in the three-school system, and both of the individuals have made full recoveries, according to school officials.