Cherry Kay (Whitaker) Zimmerman Nov 28, 1947 – Sept 29th, 2020 Love of my life, best friend, amazing mother, daughter, and friend to everyone. Born in Corinth, Mississippi but a long time East Tennessean. Lived in Claxton and attended Clinton High school, graduating class of 1965. Daughter to Golburn “Roy” (deceased) and Mary “June” Whitaker. Sister to Danny Whitaker. Wife and best friend to Alan Zimmerman for the last 23 years. Loved her bonus children and grandchildren as if they were her own. The glue that kept us together. Please donate in her name to the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee https://www.cancersupportet.org.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

