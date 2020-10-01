CFD video promotes safety, preparedness

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

October is Disaster Preparedness Month and Fire Prevention Month, so, with the goal of educating the community, the Clinton Fire Department has teamed up with ServPro Restoration Services of Oak Ridge to put together a video public service announcement highlighting safety tips to help everyone prepare for, and prevent, disasters.
In a Facebook post, the CFD encourages everyone to not only watch the informative video, but also to discuss and plan with your family things like having a plan in case of a fire or other emergency situation. Officials also encourage everyone to make sure that you have working, in date, smoke alarms in your homes, and suggest looking into a residential sprinkler system..
For more information, you can visit the National Fire Sprinkler Association website.

The Clinton Fire Department is happy to answer questions about sprinklers or any other preparedness and prevention topics. Call CFD at 865-457-2131.
Watch the video now by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOC operation nets three arrests

(TDOC release) Three people have been arrested after a special operation by the Tennessee Department …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.