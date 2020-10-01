CFD video promotes safety, preparedness

October is Disaster Preparedness Month and Fire Prevention Month, so, with the goal of educating the community, the Clinton Fire Department has teamed up with ServPro Restoration Services of Oak Ridge to put together a video public service announcement highlighting safety tips to help everyone prepare for, and prevent, disasters.

In a Facebook post, the CFD encourages everyone to not only watch the informative video, but also to discuss and plan with your family things like having a plan in case of a fire or other emergency situation. Officials also encourage everyone to make sure that you have working, in date, smoke alarms in your homes, and suggest looking into a residential sprinkler system..

For more information, you can visit the National Fire Sprinkler Association website.

The Clinton Fire Department is happy to answer questions about sprinklers or any other preparedness and prevention topics. Call CFD at 865-457-2131.

Watch the video now by following this link.