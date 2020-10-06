CCSO: Undercover operation targets suspected heroin dealers

Investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced that three arrests were made Friday in a three-month long undercover investigation into alleged heroin sales.

Friday, deputies stopped a car on Queener Road in Caryville containing a trio of suspects that had been at the center of the probe, according to a CCSO press release. During the stop, K9 Deputy Santos was deployed, and alerted on the vehicle for the presence of drugs. Inside the vehicle, deputies reported finding, and seizing, what was only described as a “large amount” of heroin and marijuana. The vehicle itself and an undisclosed amount of cash was also seized as part of the investigation.

Three people were arrested at the scene, identified as:

25-year-old Patrick Van-Terrance Little was arrested on scene on charges of driving on a suspended license, criminal impersonation (for initially giving a false name to investigators), conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, conspiracy to destroy/tamper with evidence, and tampering with evidence.

28-year-old Demetrice Antwan Taylor was arrested on scene on charges of conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, conspiracy to destroy/tamper with evidence, and tampering with evidence.

23-year-old Jasmine Marie McClain was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Charges are pending against the owner of a home where several of the purchases were made, identified in the press release as Joanne Rose Lascola.

None of the three suspects arrested Friday have bonds, and are due in court on October 15th.