Carl Edward Wright, age 73 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 121 Views

Carl Edward Wright, age 73 of Clinton passed away at his home on Monday, October 5, 2020 after battling cancer.  Carl was born on October 23, 1946 in Clinton to the late Arthur and Tressie (Stooksbury) Wright.  He was an alumnus of Clinton High School and graduated in 1964.  Upon graduating, Carl served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968.   He held an Associate’s Degree in Business and worked at the family’s sawmill, Wright Lumber Company.  He later ran his own delivery service as well as worked for Burkhart Enterprises and Claiborne Trucking.  Carl met his wife, Paula, through a mutual friend and they were married in Rockville, Maryland on October 28, 1972. 
Carl was an avid fisherman, and could often be found casting his line into the ponds at the end of the road, in the Clinch River, or on Norris Lake.  He loved Gospel music and classic country and even spent some time as a Deacon of South Clinton Baptist Church and singing in the church choir. 
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his brother, Fred Wright.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Paula Lynn Carscaddon Wright, his daughter, Carley Holbrook and husband, Jamie, his son, Wesley Wright and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Haleigh, Natalie, Colby, Kelsey, Carson, and Elaina; sister, Wilma Brooks, and husband Larry, brother Willard Wright and wife Pat; sister in law Joyce Hanks and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service for family and close friends on Friday, October 9, 2020.  The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Emily Margarete Cagle, age 90 of Powell

Emily Margarete Cagle, age 90 of Powell passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.