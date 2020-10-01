Car goes off road, into Clinch, in Kingston

Tuesday night, Kingston Police responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in a car plummeting into the Clinch River.

Police say that officers were called at around 7:15 pm to West Race Street after a car left the side of the road and entered the water. Officers say that the three occupants of the vehicle—19-year-old driver Joshua Shillings; and passengers 21-year-old Robert Lawson and 18-year-old Isaac Collins—were already out of the car and the water.

Investigators reported that Shillings had been headed east on Roane State Highway in a 2005 Ford Taurus at what they described as a “high rate of speed” when the car left the right side of the road just before the Highway 70 Bridge and went into the water. The car sank, but all three men were able to get out of the vehicle before it was completely submerged, and the trio was retrieved out of the water by nearby residents who saw what happened and launched a boat to rescue them.

Police say that Collins was transported to Roane Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two escaped unscathed.

The vehicle was completely submerged upon officer’s arrival and was unable to be immediately retrieved.

Shillings was cited for failing to provide proof of financial responsibility, and investigators say that further charges could be pending.