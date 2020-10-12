Campbell Commissioner passes away

Campbell County Commissioner Carl Douglas, who represented District 5 on the panel, passed away over the weekend. Carl Douglas was 78 years old.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors on Tuesday morning.

