Bonnie Williams, age 81 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton

Bonnie Williams, age 81 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.  Bonnie was born October 21, 1938 in Crossville, Tennessee to the late Henry and Clara Hall.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams.  She is survived by her son, Randall Geames of Clinton.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

