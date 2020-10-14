Billie “Flop” Joe Dunlap, age 68 of Knoxville

Billie “Flop” Joe Dunlap, age 68 of Knoxville, passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born in Madison, IN to the late Hayden and Doris Leach Dunlap. Billie was a member of the Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Billie owned and operated Small Engine Repairs in Indiana. He was also a farmer, carpenter and licensed auctioneer, he loved to teach other the trades and was very liked by many. Joe may be gone but will never be forgotten. In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by, brother, Donald Dunlap; sisters, Emily Grimes and Evelyn O’Nan; son, Jason Knox; granddaughter, Mikenna June Lively.
Survived by:
Wife whom he loved dearly…………Pattie Dunlap
Children……………………Shelby Dunlap of Indiana
                                       Chamell Toscano and husband Angelo of FL
                                       Nicole Long of FL
                                       Bobby Phillips of Oak Ridge
                                       Frances Nicole Phillips of Oak Ridge
Very special granddaughter…….Mia June Lively
10 Grandchildren
4 Great Grandchildren
Very special friends……….Ronnie and Diane Shaffer
                                             Patty and Doug Phagan
                                             Charles Wayne Jester
                                             Robert “Bob” Vandermeeden
Several nieces, nephews, past co- workers, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2-4PM with a memorial service to follow at 4:00PM with the Pastor Tim Kimsey officiating. www.holleygamble.com

