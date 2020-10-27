On October 23rd 2020, the Good Lord took our 88 year old loved one, Betty Jane Fryer Beatty, home to be with Him. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ray Beatty of Clinton, TN; 3 Sons Michael Beatty and wife Beth of Huntsville, AL, Patrick Beatty and wife Jill of Nashville, and Timothy Beatty and wife Gayle of Knoxville; two grandchildren, Chris Beatty and wife Karen, and Justin Beatty; and 4 great grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Andy, and Lydia of Clinton.

Betty was a member of St Marks Methodist Church in Clinton, TN. She was so loving and giving to everyone and in turn everyone loved her.

Among her many hobbies were square dancing, clogging, ballroom dancing, and the two step, . She enjoyed making things on an old fashioned loom and weaving baskets. She especially loved her humming birds and wild flower trail, that she and Ray enjoyed on their farm on Blockhouse Valley.

She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.

At Betty’s request, there will be a private, immediate family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Marks Methodist Church in Clinton Tennessee

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.