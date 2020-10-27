Betty Ann Onbey Massingale, age 73 of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

Betty Ann Onbey Massingale, age 73 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.  Betty was born April 19, 1947 in Athens, Tennessee to the late John and Ella Mae Onbey.  Throughout her life she loved reading conspiracy books and working puzzle books.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her former husbands, Donald Myers and Samuel Brown.
She is survived by sons, Fred Myers & wife Janet, Johnny Myers & wife Denise, and Jimmy Myers & wife Treena; sisters, Phyllis Mileo & husband Vincent and Margaret Brackens; brothers, Bill Onbey & wife Faye and Jim Onbey & wife Saloma; grandchildren, Zach, Aaron, Lacrishia, Hunter, Logan, Jonathan, Gage, and Ivan; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1pm at Highland Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.