Betty Ann Onbey Massingale, age 73 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Betty was born April 19, 1947 in Athens, Tennessee to the late John and Ella Mae Onbey. Throughout her life she loved reading conspiracy books and working puzzle books. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her former husbands, Donald Myers and Samuel Brown.

She is survived by sons, Fred Myers & wife Janet, Johnny Myers & wife Denise, and Jimmy Myers & wife Treena; sisters, Phyllis Mileo & husband Vincent and Margaret Brackens; brothers, Bill Onbey & wife Faye and Jim Onbey & wife Saloma; grandchildren, Zach, Aaron, Lacrishia, Hunter, Logan, Jonathan, Gage, and Ivan; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1pm at Highland Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

