Benjamin “Benny” Cooper of Blaine passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born September 29, 1964 to the late Oscar and Cora Cooper. Throughout his life he loved fishing, hunting, camping but most of all spending time with his family. Benny was a brick mason in Anderson County and several surrounding counties. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Moore; niece, Miranda Boshears; nephew, James Boshears.

He is survived by children, Joshua Byrge & wife Samantha of Clinton, Bridget Cooper & spouse Danny of Rocky Top; mother of his children, Gretta Boshears of Clinton; companion, Sherry Swisher of Blaine; grandchildren, Jordan Byrge, Dylan Byrge, Emilee Byrge, and Cason Byrge, Breahna Cooper and Addisyn Daugherty; sisters, Josie Hightower, Shirley Martin, and Debbie Cooper; brother, Tommy Cooper; nephews, Sherman Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Adam Martin, Tim Martin, Jackie Martin; nieces, Connie Hightower, Corrina Cooper, and Jerri Hawkins; host of other great nieces and nephews and cousins

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Monday at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com