Audrey Dale Hawkins, age 49 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. Audrey was born March 12, 1971 in Lake City, Tennessee to Lloyd D. Hawkins and Marie Martin Hawkins. Audrey was a truck driver for Emmit Construction. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Audrey enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. In addition to his father, Audrey is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Survivors include:

Mother Marie Hawkins of Clinton, Tennessee

Son Michael Hawkins of LaFollette, Tennessee

Daughter Audrea Jennifer Hawkins of Karns, Tennessee

Brother Dennis Hillard of Lake City, Tennessee

Sister Angie (RJ) Daugherty of Knoxville, Tennessee

Grandchildren Amber Daniel and Trey Daniel

Stella Tucker

Lane Hawkins and Tianna Hawkins

1 Niece

2 Nephews

Special Friends Bobby and Rhonda Jenkins

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Pall Bearers Michael Hawkins

Joshua, Joseph, and RJ Daugherty

Dennis Hillard

Larry Burton

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.