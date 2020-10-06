Atomic City Aquatic Club announces trio of Scholastic All-Americans

(Submitted, Atomic City Aquatic Club) Three Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) swimmers have been selected to the 2019-2020 Scholastic All-American Team. This recognition means these student athletes have excelled in both their academic and swim endeavors.

Matthias Brown, Harper Houk and Abigail King each received this honor. This is the second year in a row Brown and King have made the Scholastic All American team and the second year in a row ACAC has had three swimmers make the team.

“We are preparing kids for life, not just for swimming,” said Andy Wagner, ACAC’s head coach. “These athletes are achieving mental and physical skills that will help them manage life’s obstacles.”

The Scholastic All-American honor was only awarded to 1,087 students for the 2019-2020 team. Only 21 of those swimmers came from the Southeastern LSC.

To earn the title of Scholastic All-American, athletes must be in 9th-12th grade and maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average during the application year, while meeting the 2019 Winter Junior time standards in the pool.

ACAC is proud to recognize the achievements of these swimmers and congratulates all athletes named to the Scholastic All-American Team.