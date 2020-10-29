Atha Lee Cox, age 92, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Renaissance Terrace. She was born December 20, 1927 in Good Springs, Alabama and was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed babysitting and was loved by the many children she had set with over the years. Atha Lee was an avid gardener & great at canning vegetables from her garden. She was also a terrific cook and was well known for her delicious gravy & biscuits. Preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Cox; sons, Charles Stanley Cox and Anthony “Tony” Wayne Cox; great-grandsons, Christopher Blake Killen & Briley Kase Carter; parents, Wesley & Mattie Holden Long; brothers, Cleve & Clifford Long; sisters, Belzonia Chapman, Nettie Morrison, Bessie & Ossie Patterson, Leona Stanford, and Dossie Clay.

SURVIVORS

Children Anita Inmon & husband, Kenneth of Harriman

Grandchildren Kim Killen, Brandy Carter, Misti Thornburg, Missy Norman, Angie Hayden,

Chuck Cox, Greg Inmon, and Gretta McElhaney

17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren

Daughter-in-law Diane Cox of Prattville, AL

A host of extended family members & dear friends

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow the visitation at 3:00 pm,in the chapel with Chaplain Jeff Sledge officiating. Graveside service will follow at Bradbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.