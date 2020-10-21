ASAP, UWAC team up for ‘Virtual Opioid Summit: Lunch and Learn’

ASAP of Anderson announced that it and the United Way of Anderson County have teamed up to host a Virtual Opioid Summit: Lunch and Learn from 11:30 am to 1 pm on Friday, October 23rd.

The public is invited to attend the Summit, which will bring awareness to the current opioid crisis in Anderson County. The event will detail the signs of substance use disorder and provide tips to engage young people in education to prevent opioid misuse before it starts.

The Summit features a panel discussion and keynote speaker, Stephanie Armbrister Strutner, MPH, CPS II.

Learn more about the Summit by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/341588463592885/

To RSVP for this unique virtual event, please send your name and email to Jenessa Abernathy at [email protected].