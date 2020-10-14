Alexander touts Oak Ridge accomplishments

United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said Tuesday that Oak Ridge has again made history by being the first to clean up an entire uranium enrichment site and by doing it four years early and under budget.

“After years of demolition, the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management has cleaned up the East Tennessee Technology Park – safely removing hundreds of old, contaminated buildings and making 2,200 acres available for economic development and recreation. This is the first time in the world an entire uranium enrichment complex has been taken down,” Alexander said in a press release marking the achievement. “I’m so proud of these Tennessee workers, the contractors and the entire community, who have gone above and beyond to complete Vision 2020.”

Alexander continued, “I’m pleased not only at the magnitude of what was achieved at the East Tennessee Technology Park, but also the manner in which it was achieved. The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and its contractor UCOR completed this work four years ahead of schedule, saving taxpayers $80 million in estimated cleanup costs and $500 million in environmental liabilities. This is truly a model of how to successfully clean up Department of Energy sites.”

Alexander serves as chairman of the Senate appropriations subcommittee that has provided billions in funding and oversight for cleanup at Oak Ridge and other Department of Energy sites across the country.

“This environmental cleanup effort has also provided good jobs to everyone from engineers to craft and from large industries to local small businesses.”

Alexander concluded, “It is clearing away hazards, while creating new opportunities for the community, economy and for the Department of Energy’s important current and future missions.”

Alexander joined Governor Bill Lee and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette in attending the Vision 2020 celebration to mark the completion of all cleanup at East Tennessee Technology Park. Alexander today said, “While this is an historic achievement, there is more work to be done.” Cleanup of the Y-12 site and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory will take even longer to complete, and Alexander said, “The work done so far puts us on a good path toward meeting those goals.”

Alexander also said Tuesday that the Oak Ridge National Laboratory will support the development of new advanced nuclear reactors after the U.S. Department of Energy awarded $160 million to two projects as part of the Advanced Reactors Demonstration Program (ARDP). The new program, which was created last year, is a cost-shared partnership between the federal government and private industry. The funding announced this week will support the construction of two reactors that are intended to be operational in five to seven years, according to the Senator’s office.

“Nuclear power must be part of our energy future if we want clean, cheap, and reliable energy that can create good jobs. To make sure nuclear power has a future in this country, and keep America competitive in a global economy, we need to develop advanced reactors that have the potential to be smaller, cost less, and produce less waste than today’s reactors. We need to stop talking about advanced reactors and actually build something,” Alexander said. “The grants the U.S. Department of Energy announced today will help build two new advanced nuclear reactors to demonstrate the capabilities they may bring, and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the capabilities in the Oak Ridge Corridor have an important role to play.”

Alexander serves as the chairman of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee. The senator sponsored legislation the Senate passed last year that included $300 million in grant funding as a part of the new Advanced Reactors Demonstration Program.

“Today’s announcement is good news for East Tennessee because X-Energy is using fuel being developed in cooperation with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Government-sponsored research has helped make America the greatest country in the world, and in fact, much of that is happening right here in the Oak Ridge Corridor.”