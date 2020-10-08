Adventure Anderson touts fall food, spooky spots

Jim Harris

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, is offering suggestions for great places to eat in Anderson County this fall, with a blog post touting a few of their favorite places to experience Anderson County’s fall flavors.

Just in time for Halloween, Adventure Anderson has also compiled a list of four places in East Tennessee—three of which are inside Anderson County—that are said to be haunted. Follow this link to their top 4 places in East Tennessee that are rumored to be full of paranormal activity.

