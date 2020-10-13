ADFAC to honor Beehan at this year’s Bill Wilcox Bow Tie event

(Submitted) ADFAC will host their eighth annual Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Event, Saturday, November 14, at the Doubletree Hotel in Oak Ridge. This event celebrates an important volunteer in our community each year who exemplifies the values of the late Bill Wilcox and this year’s honoree is former mayor and local volunteer Mayor Tom Beehan.

This year’s pandemic-altered event will be a “Drive By” event with multiple focuses:

· Honor Tom Beehan

· Socially distanced & safe

· Fun community event with great food & entertainment

· Fundraiser for much needed support for ADFAC services in our community

ALL from the comfort of your car!

ADFAC and the Bow Tie Committee, Chaired by Cande Seay and Wendie Aurin, are excited about the fun opportunities this unique event offers! In addition to the on-site activities at the Doubletree, there will be a virtual aspect of the event as well. The virtual side will include presentation of the Bow Tie Award to Tom, as well as thoughts and stories from Tom’s friends and family about his important contributions to our community.

Tickets and additional details are available at www.adfac.org or by visiting http://tinyurl.com/BowTie2020 or by calling 865-425-0256 x114. There are two options available:

Drive By ($60 each):

· A delicious three-course catered dinner, safely brought to your vehicle provided by Doubletree (vegetarian option available)

· The opportunity to personally wish Tom congratulations from the comfort of your car

· Live music by the Missing Goats

· Special entertainment by the Oak Ridge Dance Cats

· Handcrafted decoration for your vehicle

· Bow Tie Swag Bag

Virtual ($30 each):

· Virtual Link for full access to the livestream of the drive-in event, including The Missing Goats and award ceremony

· The opportunity to send Tom a personal note of congratulations

· An exclusive 2020 Bow Tie souvenir

In addition to all this fun – ADFAC will be hosting an online auction to support the services ADFAC provides in our community. With many great offerings including a trip to the beach, a week in an airstream at a regional park, specially made pottery by Bill Capshaw, and much more! Auction online details will be announced soon.







<!– @page { margin: 0.79in } P { margin-bottom: 0.08in } –>

Left to Right, Past Bow Tie awardees announcing Tom Beehan as this year’s recipient. Note: photo taken in January 2020. Bear Stephenson, Ray Smith, Teresa Myrick, Tom Beehan, Cande Seay, Bill Capshaw, Louise Mixon and Tom’s wife, Kay Brookshire.

This event is an important fundraiser for ADFAC each year, even more so in a year that has presented so many additional challenges to the clients that ADFAC serves. A strong group of dedicated volunteers work many hours throughout the year to make each event a success, and this year is no different!

Past Bill Wilcox Bow Tie awardees include: Ray Smith, Tim Myrick, Cande Seay, Bear Stephenson, Tom Row, Kathy Stimpson (posthumously), Louise Mixon and Bill Capshaw.

This year’s event is graciously sponsored by CNS, Jim & Becky Dodson, Assured Bio Labs, Betsy Coleman Realty, CENTRUS, Mortgage Investors Group, ORUD, TNBank, Fox Willis Burnette, PLLC, Dr. John & Carrol Welch, Wendie Aurin – Realty Executive Associates, Mary Lou Daugherty, Chuck’s Car Care, State Farm – Ruby Miller, and State Farm – Randy McFarland.

With additional and essential support provided by Leidos, M&M Productions, BBB TV, All Occasions Party Rentals, Estate Sale Professionals, DoubleTree, Trish Polfus, Judi Gray & the Sew Good Mask Project, Bill & Connie Capshaw, Louise Mixon, Teresa Myrick, Tom & Pat Row, David & Cande Seay, Ray & Fanny Smith, Bear Stephenson, and the Wilcox Family.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) began in the mid 1980’s as a local ecumenical effort to provide assistance to impoverished families. As the broad needs of the low-income community became evident, the faith-based collaborative moved to become a 501(c)(3) public charity in January, 1987. Over the years, ADFAC has honored its roots by developing a broad variety of programs designed to meet unfilled needs in the community and currently answers over 6,000 requests for assistance each year.