Ada Woods of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She dearly loved her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, who surrounded her and sang together as she made her peaceful journey to Heaven.

Music and teaching children were her calling. She was an amazing pianist who had the rare talent of being able to play any church hymn after hearing it once. She loved teaching children and telling them about God’s unconditional love for them.

She was a faithful member and the pianist at New Beverly Baptist Church in Knoxville for a total of 51 years. She also taught the kindergarten Sunday School class for many years and had earlier taught kindergarten at New Beverly Christian School.

Over the last year, she faithfully attended Norris First Baptist Church with her daughter, Jill, and her family. She loved attending services and the adult women’s Sunday School class taught by her dear friend, Mary Hammond.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bill Woods; parents, Tom and Edna Sawyer; and brothers, James Sawyer and Ralph Sawyer.

Ada is survived by her loving family including daughters Jill Curington and husband Kevin, and Tammie Davis and husband Gary; grandchildren William Davis, Jonathan Davis and wife Chelcie, Samantha Curington and fiancé Alex Henry, Skyla Curington, and Spencer Curington; brothers Lloyd Sawyer and wife Phyllis, Billy Sawyer and wife Mary Ruth, and Howard Sawyer and wife Pat; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Norris First Baptist Church in Norris. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Curington and Rev. David Seiber officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris. The family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask to protect the family and friends. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

