ACSD SRO elected to national office

Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Corporal, and School Resource Officer, Kim Lay has been elected to serve as the Region Six Director for the National Association of School Resource Officers.  She will represent SROs from Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

NASRO, described as the world’s leader in school-based policing, is a non-profit organization founded in 1991 for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators and school security and/or safety professionals who work as partners to protect schools and their students, faculty and staff members.

