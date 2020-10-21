AC Volunteer Rescue Squad door-to-door fundraiser to begin Nov. 2

The Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad wants to let the public know that their annual, door-to-door fundraising campaign will begin on Monday, November 2nd.

The Rescue Squad has retained the services of professional fundrasing solicitors, who are all registered with the state of Tennessee and have all the necessary permits in order. In fact, when they come to your door, one of the three men who will be conducting the drive, will be carrying a letter from the Rescue Squad, in addition to wearing a photo ID badge, a green hat that reads “Support Your Volunteer Rescue Squad,” and a green shirt bearing the same slogan.

The Rescue Squad wants to assure everyone that these solicitors are indeed legitimate, and that they have provided area law enforcment agencies and dispatchers with this information if you still have questions about who is knocking on your door.

The Rescue Squad went so far as to include each of the gentleman’s names, along with a escription of their vehicle and its license plate number.

They include:

  • Curt Davidson (Drive Supervisor), in a red, 2015 Toyota RAV4 with license plate R4660K;
  • Aaron Claxton, in a silver, 2009 Toyota Tacoma with license plate 8F4-3P8; and
  • Anthony Reeves, in a white, 2010 Nissan Murano.

This annual drive is the all-volunteer Rescue Squad’s largest fundraising effort of the year and provides money to pay for equipment and operating expenses.

